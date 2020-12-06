Kim Basinger's Birthday: 'Batman', 'The Natural' & Other Best Works Of The Bond Girl

American singer-actor Kim Basinger turned a year older on December 8. Basinger rose to fame after her performance of Bond girl Domino Petachi in Never Say Never Again grabbed the attention of the audience and the critics alike. Later on, the actor added numerous critically acclaimed and commercially hit films to her repertoire. On Kim Basinger's birthday, here are a few films that are arguably considered some of her best movies till date.

Kim Basinger's movies

Never Say Never Again, 1983

Sean Connery starrer Never Say Never Again, which also featured Kim, was directed by Irvin Kershner. Based on the 1961 James Bond novel Thunderball, the film marked Connery's return to the character Bond after 12 years. Coming to Kim, as mentioned above, the actor left a lasting impression on the audience with her character Bond Domino Petachi.

The Natural, 1984

Directed by Barry Levinson, the 1984's sports-drama recounts the experiences of Roy Hobbs, an individual with great natural baseball talent. Interestingly, Kim, who played the character Memo Paris, was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film also featured Robert Redford, Glenn Close, and Robert Duvall.

9½ weeks, 1986

Arguably, 9½ weeks is Basinger’s most famous film. The romantic drama also featured Mickey Rourke. Though the film was a debacle in the US, it became a huge success internationally, particularly in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Batman, 1989

Kim entered the DC world in 1989 with the first installment of Batman series. In the film, Kim was seen essaying the character of Vickie Vale, who was a photojournalist. As per IMDb, Batman tops the list of Kim Basinger's top 12 films with 7.5 ratings. Though the film was criticised by a handful of critics for its dark theme, a section of critics lauded it.

L.A Confidential, 1997

The American neo-noir crime film, directed by Curtis Hanson, is based on James Ellroy's 1990 novel of the same name. The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, winning two: Best Supporting Actress (Basinger) and Best Adapted Screenplay. Though Kim was not in the lead, her performance as a supporting character garnered positive response.

