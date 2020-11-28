'Zero Zero Zero' Trailer Suggests 5 Reasons Why The Italian Thriller Can Be A Worth-watch

Recently, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of their upcoming offering, which is an Italian crime-thriller Zero Zero Zero. Interestingly, the eight-episode series is based on a book written by Roberto Saviano, which is a study of the business around the drug cocaine, covering its movement across continents. The official synopsis with trailer says that Zero Zero Zero is an unforgettable exploration of the inner workings of the global cocaine trade. Scroll down to watch the trailer.

Zero Zero Zero trailer

Coming to the performances in the series, it has been well-received by critics across the globe with 8.2 ratings on IMDb. Earlier in March this year, the series started streaming on Prime Video in the United States, Canada, Latin America and Spain. The eight-episodes of the first season are directed by Stefano Sollima, Janus Metz and Pablo Trapero. Based on the above trailer, here are five reasons why it can be a worth-watch.

If you have watched Netflix's Narcos, this Amazon Prime series might keep you hooked as it also has a similar premise, that is a drug. The series is a straight dark-and-violent theme. The show focuses completely on the theme rather than giving brief for the sub-plots. As per the trailer, the three groups will engage in a high-body-count war that travels from New Orleans to Monterrey to Calabria to Casablanca. The series is based on Roberto Saviano's book. Interestingly, the author also created the critically acclaimed crime-drama Gomorrah. The series adaptation of the book is quite different and is detailed. One such example is while the book argues for the legalization of cocaine, the series doesn't take a position either way.

Zero Zero Zero plot

On the other hand, filmed in Italy, Mexico, Senegal, Morocco, and the U.S., the series narrates the journey of a massive $60 million cocaine shipment from production to delivery through the eyes of the sellers, that is the Mexican cartel producing the drug, the brokers, which is a New Orleans shipping family transporting the coke, and the buyers, that is the Italian mafia purchasing the shipment. The Zero Zero Zero cast features Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan, and Gabriel Byrne as the American family handling the transport. Meanwhile, the series also features Adriano Chiaramida, Giuseppe De Domenico, Harold Torres, and Tchéky Karyo and Seydina Baldé.

The first season of the series was an instant hit. And, right after the makers dropped the series, there were speculations about the second season of it. However, a report by ScreenRant stated that it is not confirmed yet. The report stated that the project was billed as a miniseries upon release. The report also added that if there is a clear demand and the series can facilitate more narrative, there’s no reason to rule it out. The rumours of season two started floating on the internet considering the ending of season one.

