Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Husband Nick Extend Support For 'Feed' Holiday Campaign

On November 18, global star and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures, which also featured her singer-husband, Nick Jonas. Interestingly, the Jonas couple was seen extending their support for the Feed campaign as they were seen posing with the accessories of brand Feed, including handbag. In a brief caption, Priyanka wrote, "@nickjonas and I are so honoured to be part of the ‘Feed’ holiday campaign this year. Our friend Lauren Bush Lauren’s incredible brand Feed raises awareness and money for hunger and food insecurity".

PeeCee & Nick participate in a campaign:

What is Feed campaign?

The 38-year-old actor further elaborated about Feed campaign as she wrote, "With every purchase, Feed helps provide school meals to kids in need around the world. Their goal this year is to provide at least 300,000 school meals through this holiday campaign and it's amazing to see that they're already at the half way mark". While urging her 58.4M Instagram followers and fans to participate in the campaign, she added, "You can make your gifts count this holiday season and help them reach their goal. They've got bags, jewelry, skincare products, artisan wares etc".

Coming to the post, within a couple of hours, it managed to bag more than 900k double-taps; and is still counting. Many users of the photo-sharing platform took to the comments section and praised PeeCee for raising awareness about the campaign. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over Priyanka and Nick as they flooded the comments box with red-heart, fire and heart-eyes emoticons. On the other hand, Nick also reshared Priyanka's post with his 30M followers on Instagram story session.

On the other hand, a day before, the verified account of the brand shared the same pictures and shared that a week after announcing their holiday meal goal, they are halfway. Their website states, "As a result of the pandemic, our mission is even more critical. Together, with every single purchase, we can help provide life-changing school meals to kids in need".

