Isaiah Washington Slams 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-star Katherine Heigl; Addresses Their Feud

On November 17, Grey's Anatomy cast member Isaiah Washington took to his social media handle and called out his co-star Katherine Heigl over her decade-old proclaim about the former. While sharing the picture of Katherine, he addressed her as "this woman". In his brief tweet, he recalled that once Heigl proclaimed that Washington 'should never be allowed to speak publicly'. Clapping back at her, he mentioned that back at that time, people supported her claim and protested against him. Before concluding his tweet, Washington also stated that he wished that he was on Twitter in 2007, as he will never stop exercising his free speech. Scroll down to take a look at Isaiah Washington's tweet.

This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech. pic.twitter.com/fQ6L1zfQRR — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) November 16, 2020

READ | When Katherine Heigl Was Shunned By Hollywood Because Of Her Controversial Comments

On the other hand, commenting underneath the post, Washington added, “I’ve learned that all money ain’t good money and no amount of money can replace your dignity and integrity. Some call it living by your principles". Though Katherine has yet to publicly address Isaiah's post, a source close to the actor told E! News that she's proud to have "stood up" for T.R. in 2007.

READ | 'Grey’s Anatomy' Showrunner Reveals How They Managed Patrick Dempsey's Return In The Show

Katherine Heigl and Isaiah Washington's feud

Back in January 2007, trouble started brewing among the cast of Grey’s Anatomy when Katherine slammed Isaiah for using a homophobic slur towards their co-star T.R. Knight, who confirmed to People that he is a gay in 2006, on the set. According to People, Isaiah addressed an alleged on-set encounter between himself and T.R. At the 2007 Golden Globe Awards. Reportedly, while explaining himself Isaiah said that he did not call T.R. a f****t. Reportedly, he also added that there was no way he could do anything so vile and horrible, not only to a castmate but to a fellow human being. After their feud, within months, ABC announced Washington would not be returning to the show for its next season.

Isaiah portrayed the character of Dr Preston Burke in the medical drama series. Meanwhile, Katherine played Isobel Katherine Stevens from 2005 to 2010. Coming to the show, the latest season of Grey's Anatomy came with a mega-twist at the end as the late Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey, made a surprise return to the show.

READ | What Time Does Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Release On Disney Plus Hotstar?

(Promo Image Courtesy: Katherine Heigl and Isaiah Washington Instagram )

READ | Grey's Anatomy Actor Caterina Scorsone Pens An Essay On Her Daughter With Down Syndrome

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.