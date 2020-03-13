The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kim Kardashian West's Stunning Looks In SKIMS Shapewear; Pictures Inside

Hollywood News

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West launched the latest fashion line, SKIMS - shapewear and fans are going gaga over the shapewear line. Check pictures.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim kardashian west

Reality TV star Kim Kadarshian West sparked on the internet on the launch of her own shapewear line and people are calling out her name for bringing up such a great fashion line. She had announced the launch of her new fashion line on her social media account. Here are some of the best pictures of Kim Kardashian in the SKIMS Solutionwear outfit:

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Shares A Picture Of Sylvia Browne's Predictions on Coronavirus

ALSO READ | Times When Kim Kardashian Got Emotional On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian in SKIMS - shapewear line launched by the star

Kim Kardashian launched the shapewear line in the quarter half of last year, 2019. She announced the news on her social media account. She expressed how happy she was for sharing the project that she has been working for over a year. She explained how shapewear is a solution for women. Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Fans loved her new fashion line that is the perfect solution for women as it enhances their physique and the shapewear comes in various colours. Kim Kardashian's shapewear matched perfectly for every skin tone. However, the brand name sparked an online debate and that dragged the star into a controversy. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The initial fashion brand, Kimono was supposed to be playing with her name, according to Kim and that the garment has no relations with the traditional Japnese garment. The makeup mogul addressed the criticism that occurred over the name and announced the new name of the line, SKIMS Solutionwear.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner And Other Family Members' Million-dollar Homes

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Sings At Kanye West’s Sunday Service; Kim Kardashian Shares A Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Raj Thackeray
RAJ THACKERAY DOWNPLAYS CORONAVIRUS
Congress
MANISH TEWARI: COVID19 A BIO-WEAPON
Coronavirus
INDIA RECORDS 1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19