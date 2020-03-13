Kim Kardashian West's Stunning Looks In SKIMS Shapewear; Pictures Inside

Reality TV star Kim Kadarshian West sparked on the internet on the launch of her own shapewear line and people are calling out her name for bringing up such a great fashion line. She had announced the launch of her new fashion line on her social media account. Here are some of the best pictures of Kim Kardashian in the SKIMS Solutionwear outfit:

Kim Kardashian in SKIMS - shapewear line launched by the star

Kim Kardashian launched the shapewear line in the quarter half of last year, 2019. She announced the news on her social media account. She expressed how happy she was for sharing the project that she has been working for over a year. She explained how shapewear is a solution for women. Have a look:

Fans loved her new fashion line that is the perfect solution for women as it enhances their physique and the shapewear comes in various colours. Kim Kardashian's shapewear matched perfectly for every skin tone. However, the brand name sparked an online debate and that dragged the star into a controversy.

The initial fashion brand, Kimono was supposed to be playing with her name, according to Kim and that the garment has no relations with the traditional Japnese garment. The makeup mogul addressed the criticism that occurred over the name and announced the new name of the line, SKIMS Solutionwear.

