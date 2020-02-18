Kim Kardashian And Her Daughter Match Steps In This Adorable TikTok Video

Kim Kardashian broke the internet a lot of times by sharing her pictures or videos. This time she has taken the internet by storm with her adorable video with daughter North West. Kim took to Instagram to share a Tik Tok video of mother and daughter duo of Kim and North. The video is getting a strong response from her fans all around the world.

In the video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen dancing with her six-year-old daughter. She used a filter that made their images show three times as they broke into some fast moves on the song. In the video, Kim Kardashian can be seen in her casual look with a black tank top and black pants while North was seen in a loose grey top and matching pants.

As soon as Kim shared the video on Instagram, her fans responded with positive comments for the mother-daughter duo. Many users called Kim the best mother ever and many also called North West a 'cutie-pie'. Her fans always make sure that they show their support to the star.

Kim is often seen with her daughter North West and their close bond is something special. According to a media report, Kim Kardashian is very grateful to her oldest child, North West as Kim feels that she is a very mature and helpful girl. According to the same report, Kim Kardashian said that North is a very mature little girl and all of her kids have very different personalities. She also said that North is really helpful with her younger kids which Kim also appreciates. She also went on to say that she sees a lot of her reflection in North.

