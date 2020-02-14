Kim Kardashian's Funny Moments On Talk Shows Will Leave You In Splits

Kim Kardashian has loads of fans on Instagram and she needs no introduction. The actor is an active social media user and she certainly knows how to break the Internet with her posts and media appearance. The social media queen is often seen in different attires and amazing outfits that show-offs her fashion sense and great style. She is always seen adorning in some of the other fashionable outfits that make her look stunning.

The star has featured in a number of famous celebrities shows such as 'The Tonight Show’ and ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ which has stolen away the hearts of people with its hilarious comedy and awesome acting. These shows had some sequences which just brought out the laughter in the viewers. If you want to check out some of the funny moments of the reality star, below, we have compiled a few-

Kim Kardashian's funny moments on talk shows

In this talk show, celebrity guest host and Kardashian super fan Jennifer Lawrence interviewed Kim. They had a talk about how they met for the first time. Jennifer recalled going to Kim’s house and getting drunk with her mother, Kris Jenner. They also talked about Kim’s secret hacking abilities, her craziest ex-boyfriend, which Kardashian sister lost her virginity first, the weirdest thing Kanye does, and much more funny moments. To watch the episode of the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, here is the video.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé visited this talk show with Jimmy Kimmel, and they talked about visiting Las Vegas as kids, Kim’s baby names, Khloe dating basketball players, amongst other topics. They also talked about Kanye’s Sunday services, Kourtney’s birthday party rules, Kim explaining who she and Kanye are to their kids, Kanye surprising Kim about moving back to Chicago. Towards the end of the episode, they all took a surprise selfie with a member of our audience who was a huge Kardashian fan.

In this talk show, James and Kim Kardashian take chances asking each other very personal questions about Kim's siblings and James's guests, which they must answer or eat disgusting foods, like a scarab beetle. You will really love this video of Kim Kardashian. Watch it below-

