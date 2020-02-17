Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, And J Cole Grace The Celeb Row At NBA All-Star Game

NBA All-Star is a much-followed basketball game that happens every year. The event is graced by a number of top-notch players and celebrities. This year, the NBA All-Star game is happening between Team Giannis and Team LeBron and the event is being attended by Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and rapper J Cole. The three were spotted sitting next to each other in the celeb row.

Kim, Kanye, and J Cole at the NBA All-Star game

The official Twitter handle of NBA shared a picture of the three celebrities sitting side by side. Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing an all-brown outfit in the picture. She is wearing a puffed brown jacket with a pair of leather pants. Her husband and popular American rapper, Kanye West is seen wearing floral jeans, a red shirt and a black jacket on top. He has completed the look with a pair of unique glares.

American rapper J Cole can be seen wearing a denim dominant outfit, a white denim jacket with a pair of black jeans completing the outfit. His shoes are the stand-out element in his outfit. Have a look at the post here.

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive’s picture with Kim Kardashian

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive uploaded a picture from the NBA All-Stars event where he can be seen posing with Kim Kardashian. In the caption for the post, he has written how the event has started off well as he met Kardashian. Have a look at the post here:

Image Courtesy: NBA Twitter

