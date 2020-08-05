Kim Kardashian & Kanye Fly To Remote Island To Determine Future Of Their Marriage

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have recently been part of a huge controversy. According to a report by TMZ, Kim, Kanye and their children have flown to a tropical island. Further, as per reports, this family trip will determine Kim and Kanye’s future as a married couple. Here is a brief background of the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West controversy.

This controversy was stirred due to Kanye West’s Presidential bid. While West’s controversial speech raised several eyebrows, his Tweets also created a lot of controversy. He Tweeted about his wife and mother-in-law locking him up. However, he deleted these Tweets soon after posting them. Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram to speak about her husband’s bipolar disorder. Further, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story also stated why she was reluctant to open up about the issue. You can check out the Instagram stories here:

Image source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

The Family Trip:

While Kim Kardashian and her family are often captured in public, the couple has reportedly requested privacy for this family trip. According to a report by TMZ the family is currently on a Caribbean island. The house that Kim and her family are residing at currently is reportedly like a "fortress". This house is reportedly located in a remote area. Hence, no one can catch a glimpse of the family. Further, according to the report, Kanye and Kim have maintained minimum contact in the past few months.

According to Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are also being accompanied by the pastor who married them. As per reports, Kim hopes that the pastor Rich Wilkerson Jnr, will provide spiritual guidance to the couple which might help to save their marriage. Further, Rich Wilkerson Jnr is reportedly a good friend to Kim and Kanye. He married the couple at the Forte Di Belvedere six years ago. Further, Kim reportedly opted against her mother accompanying them since she did not want her husband to feel pressurized by her family. According to reports, the family wanted to reconnect at a place that was far away from Wyoming.

All images sourced from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account

