Trevor Noah On Kanye West’s Rally: ‘Someone Needs To Take The Mic Away From Him’

Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West has been in the running for the 2020 USA Presidential elections. However, the American songwriter and rapper has lately been involved in a lot of controversies surrounding his tweets and Presidential campaign. Recently, the South African comedian Trevor Noah commented on Kanye West’s rally and Twitter allegations in The Daily Show. Trevor Noah said that he was concerned about Kanye West’s mental health and felt that the rapper ‘needed help’. Trevor Noah also made several hysterical remarks about Kanye West in his show. Talking about Kanye West’s controversial Presidential rally, Trevor said that his loved ones needed to take the mic away from him. He also passed a hilarious remark regarding Kanye West’s tweets which was later deleted. Trevor felt that Twitter deleted the tweets because it landed Kanye in the trending list of people.

Someone needs to take the mic away from Kanye. Unfortunately the best person to do that… is Kanye. pic.twitter.com/4OcyhzON7w — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 21, 2020

Kanye West posts rambling tweets on Kim Kardashian

Recently, the American rapper Kanye West shared a series of tweets about his wife Kim Kardashian and how mother-in-law tried to lock him up. Further, the tweets also suggested that he was trying to seek a divorce. Further, West also compared himself to Nelson Mandela. Kanye said that he could get locked-up like the South African revolutionary, Nelson Mandela. However, these tweets were soon deleted by Kanye. You can check out the tweets here:

Kanye be tweeting & deleting like we aint got screenshot ðŸ˜‚



But jokes aside Im tryna decipher this shit. Michael Jackson did tell us about Tommy Mottola (Head of Sony) being Devilish.



Larsa - Scottie Pippen’s wife?



Future - Drake - Meek - Kim - Kris Jong Un - North - Playboy? pic.twitter.com/Dp1bCRs5NB — †MΞKA JxCKSON† (@dontfollowmekaa) July 22, 2020

Kanye West's controversial speech

Kanye West’s Presidential campaign has created a lot of controversy amongst the masses. This campaign was conducted in South Carolina on July 19. In his speech, Kanye West said that he wanted his wife Kim Kardashian to get an abortion. West said that he wanted to abort their eldest daughter, North. He also revealed that his father had intentions of aborting him. West broke down when he told the crowd that his mother saved his life. Kanye West raised several eyebrows when he shouted, “I almost killed my daughter!" Further, his “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people" statement also shocked the audience.

Kim Kardashian opens up about Kanye's bipolar disorder

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about her husband’s bipolar disorder on Wednesday. Kim Kardashian shared a series of stories on her Instagram account. Kim said that she was reluctant to open up about the issue since she wanted to protect her husband’s Right to Privacy. Further, she also felt that the revelation would have a negative impact on her children and hence, refrained from doing so. Kardashian extended support to her husband in the Instagram story and said that he was going through a rough patch since he recently lost his mother. You can check out the Instagram story here:

