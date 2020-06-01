Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Slap Ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis With $10 Million Lawsuit

It seems there is ‘trouble in paradise’ in the house of the Wests. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have reportedly threatened their former bodyguard with a big lawsuit. The ex-bodyguard, named Steve Stanulis, had made some rather controversial comments about the rapper.

A ‘multi-million dollars’ anger of Wests

The report was made by a leading entertainment portal that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Steve Stanulis. They claim that he has made some false and defamatory statements about Kanye and that he has breached a confidentiality agreement as well. Steve’s claims about Kanye were presented on Hollywood Raw Podcast last month.

Steve Stanulis was fired by Kanye in the year 2016. He talked about how he was given a set of ridiculous rules to abide by Kanye West. He also called Kanye ‘one of his least favourite people to work with over the course of the time’. The report talks about how the letter slammed on Steve by the couple have no mention of all those statements made by Kanye which are supposed to be false and defamatory. They have reportedly threatened to sue him for at least $10 million if he tries to breach the confidentiality agreement once again. In the year 2016, Kanye and Kim had threatened to sue him before as well. They had also demanded a public apology.

Steve Stanulis’ publicist had revealed that the bodyguard has not breached any kind of confidentiality agreement, as per a news source. He shared that he was on the podcast to promote his film and how old stories were brought up. Zack Teperman, his publicist, talked about how it is unwarranted that Steve is being bullied against his rights. He was also quoted saying that Steve has talked about how he respects Kanye West and their work together.

What Steve Stanulis had said about Kanye West

Steve Stanulis appeared on Hollywood Raw Podcast and revealed that Kanye West had a "meltdown" on the very first day they had met. He had ranted over how Stanulis had no idea about which button to press in the elevator of a studio where he was making his clothes line. He also revealed that he used to give West three options in such situations, tell his staff what to do, do it himself, or to continue to be upset about it, and how Kanye would choose the first one. He also talked about how West had a rile of making all the security people walk 11 paces behind him and it also made it difficult for him. Stanulis reportedly called Kanye West the 'neediest, moodiest and worst tipper', but also called him the ‘hardest worker’.

