Kim Kardashian Shares Her High-intensity Workout Routine That She Follows Amid Lockdown

Kim Kardashian has been religiously working out during the COVID-19 lockdown and keeps her fans posted about her workout regime. She can be seen doing hardcore training to get into shape. Recently, the diva posted pictures of her sweaty circuit sessions giving her fans a detailed description of the workout which left her "unable to walk".

Kim Kardashian shares her sweaty circuit workout sessions on Instagram

Kim Kardashian seems to be training hard along with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara. On Kim Kardashian's Instagram story, she posted pictures from her workout session saying how it lasts for four rounds. She also added that her focus is to burn maximum calories so that her metabolism increases during and after the sessions.

Kim Kardashian does high-intensity training at intervals to keep in shape. Her workout session includes 100 weighted jumping jacks, extreme jump squats on a smith machine, mountain climbers and box jumps. She also shared how she does a bit of massage gun work before the workout to loosen up her tight muscles.

Going by latest Kim Kardashian's Instagram posts, the Hollywood celeb begins her workout at 7 AM. She usually starts with a straight walking lunges for 20 minutes. This is followed by bicep curls, ab crunches and dumbbell exercises during the early workout daily.

In other news, Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her six-year wedding anniversary with Kanye West. The couple has four children together, North West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Saint West. On the occasion of their anniversary, she took to her Instagram account to post a cute picture. Adding a captain, she wrote, "6 years down; forever to go Until the end". Take a look:

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are launching a new show called, Kirby Jenner which is a parody of their own show, KUWTK. Although not much has been revealed about the artist who claims to be the fraternal twin of Kendall Jenner, he will star in the show whose concept has been reportedly created by Kendall herself with mom Kris Jenner. However, what is known about the man is that he has been photoshopping himself into the Kardashian-Jenner pictures for five years now and has a huge fan following.

