Kim Kardashian Shares An Adorable Family Pic; Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over It

American personality Kim Kardashian, who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles, recently took to Instagram to share an adorable family picture. The actor can be seen posing alongside her KarJenner family. This monochrome picture is too cute to miss.

In the picture, Kim Kardashian can be seen striking a stunning pose in the extreme right of the picture. The actor looks completely unrecognisable and is sporting a printed dress. She can be seen standing beside Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian. One cannot miss the two adorable girls, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, in their all mischievous avatar.

The KarJenner family is all smiles for the camera. Along with the picture, Kim Kardashian also wrote, “FAM”. Check out this sweet family photo below.

Fans react

As soon as Kim Kardashian posted the picture, the post received several likes and positive comments. Fans went on to write all things nice in the comment section. Some of them wrote, “ICONIC,” “My fav fam,” “I watch keeping up with the Kardashians and I’m in love with it,” and many more. Check out a few more comments below.

Ever since the lockdown was enforced in the US to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been treating fans with adorable family pictures and videos on their respective social media handle. Kim Kardashian, the avid social media user that she is, has been treating fans with several throwback pictures, workout photos and videos, stylish looks and many more.

The actor recently celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with her husband, Kanye West. To mark this day, Kim posted a cute picture of them on her Instagram handle. Along with the picture she also wrote saying six years down and forever to go until the end.

On the other hand, the KarJenner fam is launching a new show called Kirby Jenner, a spoof of their show, KUWTK. Even though not much has been revealed about the artist who claims to be Kendall Jenner's fraternal twin, he will be starring in the show whose concept was reportedly created by Kendall herself together with mom Kris Jenner. However, it was reported that this guy has been photoshopping himself in the family pictures for the past five years.

