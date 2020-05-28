George Floyd's Demise: Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B And Others Speak Up

George Floyd's demise has shocked the world. The football player had passed away after he was reportedly physically assaulted by local cops. Netizens have been enraged by this piece of news and are taking to their social media handles to express their anger. Celebrities are also coming forward to express their feelings about the same. Read further ahead to know more details:

Celebrities talk about the death of George Floyd

According to reports, 46-year-old George Floyd was caught by police who stated that he had committed forgery. Due to their alleged harsh treatment and misconduct, Floyd met his demise. Now, celebrities are taking to their social media handle and are expressing what they feel about the same.

Music artist Cardi B took to her official Instagram handle and talked about how it was really unfair to treat someone the way Floyd has been, allegedly, treated by police. She posted a photo of Floyd and captioned it saying, “Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired ! The country is tired !You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !”

Justin Bieber also took to his official social media handle and posted a video of this incident where fans can see a police officer mistreating Floyd. He captioned it saying, “THIS MUST STOP. This makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad. Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please, people. I’m sorry GEORGE FLOYD.”

Kim Kardashian West also tweeted about this to express her anger. In the tweet, she added a photo that reads, “please, I can’t breathe”, which were apparently George Floyd’s last words, as the cop refused to get off his neck. Here is the tweet by the model:

Mandy Moore wrote about the entire incident on social media. She also shared a photo of Floyd and wrote, "George Floyd was killed at the hands of 4 officers in Minneapolis on Monday. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Getting killed by the police is the 6th leading cause of death of young black men in this country."

