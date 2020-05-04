Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Doing Fine Despite Reports Of Trouble In Their Paradise

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West have been quarantining in their Chicago house. The couple is quarantining with their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. However, there have been several reports suggesting that there is a lot of trouble going on in the Kardashian-West household.

The truth about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship

There have been several reports doing the rounds recently suggesting that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been arguing a lot lately. However, in a new revelation, it has been reported that things seem perfectly fine between them. Kim Kardashian needed some time off and hence, Kanye West has reportedly now taken the kids to their Wyoming house for the same.

If recent reports are to be believed, then Kim Kardashian needed a break from her kids. Hence, Kanye West decided to do the same by taking them away. Kim like any other mother was allegedly stressed out and wanted time to focus on herself. She also had several work assignments to be completed.

Kim Kardashian needed some time off to focus on her business meetings, decision making etc. It was reportedly becoming difficult to do with the children around her. So to make the same happen, Kanye West decided to take away the kids so Kim Kardashian could get back to work.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly going strong as a couple. Despite recent reports, they are doing great. Kim reportedly just needed time for herself and she is currently doing so.

