Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out For Date To Celebrate Former's New Billionaire Status

Kim Kardashian stepped out for a hot date with husband Kanye West, after it was reported that her beauty company KKW has been valued at a billion dollars, overtaking the wealth of her younger sister Kylie Jenner, claims a report. The KKW Beauty mogul was spotted out in Malibu with Kanye West, donning a bright orange crop top and snake skin-patterned pants. Kim was mask-free for the outing and sported bright red locks for the date. Take a look:

If the reports are to be believed, Kim Kardashian bagged a deal with Coty Inc. to sell a 20 percent stake in the company for $200million. As per reports, Kim Kardashian’s deal with Coty aims to ‘expand across the globe from top to bottom'. As per the deal, Kim Kardashian remains very much at the helm of the business, having only given up a 20 percent stake of a brand which is believed to be a billion-dollar company. Speaking about the deal in an interview with a leading news daily, Kim said mentioned that her relationship with Coty will allow her to focus on the creative elements while benefiting from the ‘incredible resources of Coty’, and launching her products around the world.

Earlier in 2019, Kim's half-sister, Kylie Jenner made it to the news when Coty paid $600 million for a majority (51%) stake in her beauty company, making her the youngest billionaire in the world. However, in 2020, the Forbes publication accused the Jenner family of inflating figures and 'forging' tax returns for the makeup mogul's cosmetics company and alleged them of faking their billionaire status. Reportedly, the beauty mogul had a fallout with mother-cum-manager Kris Jenner post the revelation.

Kim poses with Kanye in Wyoming

Kim recently concocted her usual glam ensembles with a hint of country living on Sunday, as the actor posted a picture with Kanye West on his Wyoming Ranch, which costs more than $14 Million. If the reports are to be believed, Kim has been spending much of the lockdown in and out of her Wyoming ranch. Shot in a picturesque setting, the picture features Kim posing in a PVC leather jumpsuit of a brown colour teamed with spaghetti straps and a straight-cut neck. Keeping her accessories minimal with a pair of dark-tinted shades, gold drop earrings, she teamed the look with pointed-toe heels, Kim Kardashian gelled her dark tresses back.

With the picture shared, Kim wished her followers 'a happy Sunday'. In an interview given in the recent past, Kim Kardashian revealed that it was her 'dream' to move and settle with their four children in Wyoming. Adding to the same, Kim mentioned that she wishes to live in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and her home in Los Angeles. The reality show star also mentioned that she sees herself becoming a lawyer in the coming years. For the unversed, Kim is currently enrolled in a four-year law course.

