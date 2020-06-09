Kris Jenner extends sweet birthday wishes to Kanye West with several throwback pics

As American rapper Kanye West turned a year older, he is busy basking in some birthday wishes from his friends and family members on the Internet. Kanye’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner also showered her love and blessings on the rapper with her latest post on social media. Kris shared a series of pictures while extending her birthday wishes to the birthday boy who turned 43.

Kris Jenner extends birthday wishes to Kanye West

Kris shared the adorable pictures on her Instagram page that shows the two at social gatherings with the entire family. In one of the snaps, Kris and Kanye can also be seen standing atop a cruise, while the others are from the several appearances of the star with his family. While captioning the pictures, Kris wished the I love it crooner and also called him an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother, and friend. At last, Kris thanked West for being such a special and important part of their family.

Apart from Kris, the rapper received beautiful wishes from his wife and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian on social media. Kim also shared several posts on Instagram where the couple can be seen posing with their children. In the caption, she calls him a “king” while extending her birthday wishes. Kourtney Kardashian shared adorable photos with the rapper and captioned that Kanye is that person who always inspires her to become better each day.

If the reports are to be believed, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West are going through a rough phase in their relationship, as they have reportedly decided to stay indifferent houses to spend some time apart till the lockdown is uplifted by the government. As per reports, things are tough between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as they have never spent so much time together due to their busy schedules and tours. Reportedly, Kim Kardashian considers her marriage with Kanye a huge success, as none of her sisters from the Kardashian-Jenner blended family is married.

As per reports, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been stationed at their plush LA home amid lockdown caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic with their four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Reports add that Kim and Kanye are alleviating the tension in their relationship by 'splitting their time between their LA home and Kanye's Wyoming ranch'.

