Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Leading 'separate Lives' Despite Being With Each Other?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always been in the news for their relationship status. Recently, it has been revealed that the couple is still together but living “separate lives”. Read further ahead to know more about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s current relationship situation.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West live 'separate lives'

After facing a tough time, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still together. According to reports from People, even though the couple is still together, they are living separate lives currently. Kim Kardashian has many projects and the work that she does is very important to her. The same goes with Kanye West as he too gives a lot of importance to his work. Their lives “don’t overlap with one another”.

Despite being a huge American media personality and an entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian is now studying to become a lawyer. According to the reports from the same daily, Kim Kardashian seems very happy and focused on the work that she is doing and its causes. The public personality strongly believes that she can make a huge change when it comes to the issue of prison reform. This has always been Kim Kardashian’s passion and her entire family (Kardashians and Jenners) ae very proud of her.

Kanye West has maintained a low profile in the past weeks after having been under the spotlight during summer. In July 2020, the American rapper had launched a bid for the president of the United States. This led to him revealing a lot of his personal details about his marriage and family during a campaign trial that became a huge controversy.

This resulted in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage landing into a crisis and there were rumours about the couple being on the brink of getting a divorce. These rumours stopped when the two reconnected in August 2020 and were spotted spending private time with each other and their children (North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm).

Sources from People have revealed that Kim Kardashian only wants to do what is best for her children. Even though the couple seems to be living “separate lives”, the love between the two remains intact as Kim Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle on November 22, 2020, in order to make an adorable post wishing Kanye West a “Happy Anniversary” as they complete a decade of togetherness. Kim Kardashian’s caption read, “Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” album. For those that don’t know the story behind “Lost In The World”...Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything! Swipe to see the card 🎶”.

