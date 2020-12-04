Kim Kardashian Shows Support To Julius Jones & His Family, Says 'We Won’t Stop'

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from her trip to Oklahoma. The TV personality met with an inmate Julies Jones and his family over there. She put out an emotional plea for Julius stating that he has been incarcerated for over 21 years for a crime he never did.

Kim Kardashian stands with inmate Julius Jones who is on death row

In the recent Instagram post of Kim Kardashian, she is seen putting a plea for Julius Jones who is currently on death row. Kim posted a series of pictures with his family seeking justice for Jones as they believe that he did not commit the crime he has been charged for. In the post, Kim used a hashtag ‘Justice for Julius’.

The model wrote in her caption that she was honoured to sit with Julius Jones on death row in Oklahoma last week and then spend some time at church with his family. The KUWTK star further stated in the caption that Julius Jones has “been incarcerated for over 21 years for a crime he did not commit. The effects that this has had on his family is really unimaginable and I pray the parole board recommends his commutation because this man needs to be able to hug his parents again. #JusticeForJulius.”

Kim drew attention to the fact that Julius has been in jail for 21 years and was wrongly charged for a crime when he was just 18. Praising Julius’ mother, Kim wrote in the caption, “Julius Jones mother @madelinejones48 should be able to hug her son. She’s so strong and her faith and strength are so inspirational. We will not give up the fight to free Julius Jones!”

She continued, “Julius broke down in tears when he spoke of his sister Antoinette @sassysoulinc, he promised her he would take her to prom and because of wrongful conviction, he was unable to take her! We need to get him out and plan the best prom ever!!!” Kim also mentioned, “I’m so thankful for the most supportive freedom fighters for Julius Jones. We won’t stop until we get justice.”

In the pictures that Kim posted, she was seen standing with the family of Julius to show her support for him and his family. Check out the pictures Kim posted on Instagram below.

What happened to Julius Jones?

According to a report in Chickashanews.com, here is information about what happened to Julius Jones. Julius Jones was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1999 carjacking death of Paul Howell.

