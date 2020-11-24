Remember When Kanye West's Birthday Card To Kim Kardashian Became His Source For Lyrics

On Monday, November 23, reality TV star Kim Kardashian was seen recalling her 30th birthday. While doing so, she also revealed how the birthday card given to her by rapper and husband Kanye West became an inspiration for one of his most acclaimed songs. The album in which the song was released clocked 10 years yesterday and on the occasion, Kim Kardashian shared intriguing details about the song.

Kim Kardashian’s birthday card

In the post, the elite couple can be seen striking a pose in a monochromic backdrop. While Kim has donned an off-shoulder body-hugging gown. On the other hand, husband Kanye has worn a white suit. Kim lays on Kanye's lap as they pose for the picture. While Kim flashes a wide smile, Kanye has maintained his usual poker face expression in the post. In another photo, fans can see the handwritten card made by Kanye which features rough sketches drawn by him and a long sweet poem.

ALSO READ| Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Her Rift With The Kardashians, Blames Kim's Husband Kanye West

Back in 2010, West released the track ‘Lost in the World’ from the album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’. Talking about the same, Kim shared how a birthday card helped Kanye with some of the lyrics of his song. The reality TV star wrote,

Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” album. For those that don’t know the story behind “Lost In The World”...Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!"

ALSO READ| US Election 2020: Kanye West Mocked For Failed Election Bid As He Eyes 2024 Polls Now

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans and family were quick to react. While Kourtney Kardashian and many others called the post ‘beautiful’, others went on to compliment Kanye’s attempt to essay his feelings through sketches. A few fans pointed out the wrong spellings used by the rapper in the card, on the other hand, many found the ‘kimmy and me’ sketch adorable. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Rapper Kanye West Receives 50,000 Votes In The US Presidential Election 2020

ALSO READ| Kanye West Sued For $1M By His Workers Over His Live Opera

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.