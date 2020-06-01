John Legend Opens Up About Equation With Kanye West, Says 'Don’t Think We’re Less Friends'

American singer John Legend recently opened up about his friendship equation with Kanye West. The All of Me singer spoke to an International media outlet and clarified if there was a rift between the longtime friends given Kanye’s vocal support for President Donald Trump. While speaking about the same, John said that he doesn’t feel that the two are less friends because of the Trump thing. He feels that both of them are going their own ways of doing things.

John Legend defines hs friendship with Kanye West

Legend also said that West is in Wyoming these days along with his family while he is in L.A. Both of them have growing families and he also informed that he no longer has a formal business relationship with him as an artist. Legend further revealed that the two artists never indulged in political conversations and it was never a part of their daily talks. They usually talked about creativity and music.

Legend has been a longtime friend of Kanye West. He was also one of the invitees at the rapper's 2014 wedding to beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West. But in 2018, the two men indulged in an online spat about West's support for Trump. At the time, the 42-year-old rapper had tweeted a screenshot of a conversation he had with Legend, who, along with his wife Chrissy Teigen which clearly showed how the couple publicly supported Hilary Clinton during the 2016 election.

But soon after West made the screenshots public, the pair seemed to put their differences aside when the former shared a selfie of he and Legend from Teigen‘s baby shower. “We got love. Agree to disagree,” West captioned the adorable selfie then. Amid coronavirus lockdown, cookbook author and former model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend have been making the most of their time with their kids. The couple has been keeping their kids entertained by planning an exotic wedding for their toys and cooking healthy food. Chrissy Teigen, in her latest social media post, mentioned that the family of four is having a picnic.

