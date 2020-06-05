Kanye West Donates $2 Million For George Floyd's 6-year-old Daughter's College Funds

Kanye West, who has been named as the highest-paid musician of 2020 according to Forbes, has donated $2 million to George Floyd’s family to support them in their tough times. According to reports, West has donated the funds for Floyd’s daughter’s college fund. Read on:

Kanye West sets up George Floyd’s daughter’s college funds

According to reports, Kanye West went on to donate $2 million to the Floyd family. This donation includes funds for the legal fees that the families of Floyd, Arbery, and Taylor have to pay, along with funds for black-owned businesses that are in crises in Chicago and other cities.

According to West’s representatives, the rapper has established over 500 education plans to cover college tuition for George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd. Celebrities all over the world have been criticising the events that led to Geroge Floyd's death and are calling for an end to racial discrimination and police brutality.

Reports also state that three police officers that are associated with the death of Floyd were supposed to make their first court appearance on Thursday. This will take place as Floyd’s family will hold the first memorial service. George Floyd's death has shaken the world and celebrities from all over the world have shown their concerns. Celebs like Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and others have also spoken about this incident.

George Floyd's Death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

