Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Photos From Their Happier Times Together

After nearly nine years of togetherness, seven years of marriage, and four children, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to call it quits. The news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce came as a shock to fans. The couple has frequently made appearances together on Kardashian's reality tv show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and shared many heart warming moments from their relationship with fans.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might be getting divorced now, but the couple has shared countless moments of their love with their fans on their social media handles and more. The couple has never shied away from publically showing their love for each other in the past. As Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce proceedings move forward, here are some photos of the couple from the happier times in their relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's photos

Back in November, Kim Kardashian shared a gorgeous picture of the couple together celebrating 10 years of Kanye's album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Kim shared with a cute caption giving fans some more trivia about one of the songs from the album.

Also read: As 'Kimye' Become Kim And Kanye, Will It Stay Peaceful?

Kim Kardashian shared a picturesque image with Kanye West back in November 2020. The two can be seen walking together on the beach looking extremely suave. Kim shared the image on her Instagram handle with a simple wave emoji as the caption.

Kim Kardashian shared a beautiful image with her husband Kanye West back in October 2020. The picture of the couple was taken in Japan from when they visited a museum as stated by Kardashian in the caption. She shared the photo saying, "Cleaning out my phone and found this old pic from Japan at the Tadao Ando Museum."

One of the most memorable of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's photos, Kim shared this image on her Instagram handle back in October 2020. The image shows the couple sitting happily with two of their children namely their daughter North and their son Saint. Kim shared the happy photo with a simple kiss emoji as the caption.

Also read: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Relationship Timeline As They Head For A Divorce

Back in June 2020, Kim Kardashian shared another picturesque image with Kanye West. In the photo, the couple can be seen leaning on the fence of a balcony with beautiful scenery in the background. Kim shared the image with the caption, "Happy Sunday".

Kim Kardashian shared a couple of stunning photos with Kanye West on the occasion of his birthday, back in June 2020. The couple can be seen wearing colour coordinated outfits in all-black looking gorgeous. Kim shared it with a loving caption, "Happy Birthday to my King".

On the occasion of their sixth wedding anniversary, Kim Kardashian shared a couple of adorable domestic photos with Kanye West in May 2020. In the photo, Kanye can be seen sitting at the dinner table while Kim gently kisses him on the cheek in one photo while the couple smiles for the camera in the second one. Kim shared it with the heartfelt caption, "6 years down; forever to go. Until the end".

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended the Oscars together in 2020. In May 2020, Kim Kardashian shared a couple of photos with Kanye from the Oscars after-party. The couple can be seen looking quite cosy together in the photos.

Also read: Kim Kardashian's Family Shares Their Thoughts On Her Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable throwback photo with Kanye West and their daughter North, back in April 2020. The couple can be seen posing for the camera while North simply looks at the table. Kim shared the photo with the caption, "Flashback".

In March 2020, Kim Kardashian shared a cute throwback photo with Kanye West from a trip they took to Mexico. The couple can be seen posing for the camera and smiling. Kim shared the photo with the caption, "Found this gem. TB to Mexico before we had kids 2012".

Also read: Kourtney Kardashian Roasts Kim, Kendall & Kylie As She ‘wasn't Invited To’ SKIMS Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.