Kim Kardashian's Family Shares Their Thoughts On Her Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce proceedings are reportedly underway, with the former's lawyer, Laura Wasser, processing the documents in connection to the same. But now, Kim Kardashian's family, such as her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, have shared their thoughts on the in-progress separation. A report on E! News dwelled into aspects such as the state of the relationship between the Jenner/Kardashian clan with Kanye going forward and how each Kardashian sister is emotionally supporting Kim in such times.

What did the report say?

While touching upon where the family is at on the subject of the separation, a source was quoted by E! News saying that the entire Kardashian family is very much in favour of Kim's decision and understands what she is doing is necessary and important. Adding to that, the source even shared that Khloe and Kourtney, who are extremely protective of Kim, have implied that their doors are always open for her, should she be in need of a shoulder to cry on. On the subject of the kids, E! News quoted the source saying that the Kardashian sisters have been helping out with taking care of the four kids, as their mother is busy with her legal studies. The final parts of the report state that Kris Jenner, who has been married and separated twice, has been especially helpful since she presumably understands the arduous divorce process better than anyone else in the family.

About the last few months of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship:

The report spoke about the numerous ups and downs that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship saw, most of which was due to Kanye West's erratic behaviour in the past eight months. The TMZ officials quoted a source saying that behind closed doors, Kanye had multiple outbursts, which almost pushed Kim to the brink of a separation years ago. But, since Kim was very much aware of Kanye West's now-much-talked-about bipolar disorder diagnosis, she reportedly thought better of it. Reportedly, it all started with Kanye West's unfruitful presidential campaign that lasted for just a little over a month. Shortly after that, Kanye was seen making unsavoury remarks on the Kardashian/Jenner family. At one point in time, West even reportedly referred to the Jenner family matriarch, Kris Jenner, as Kris Jong-Un. More details regarding the same will be shared as and when the official sources reveal the same.

