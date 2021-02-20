Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Relationship Timeline As They Head For A Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to end their marriage of six years. She recently filed a divorce from her husband Kanye West according to ET online. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce will be taking place soon. Let us take a look back at the couple's relationship timeline as they have had several ups and downs.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship timeline

2003-2008

Kim Kardashian has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children. Kanye has agreed with joint custody and the couple will be co-parenting their children. The couple met each other in 2003 through a common friend. Kim was married to music producer Damon Thomas and spoke about meeting Kanye in an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians. She was assisting Brandy and Kanye was recording a song with her. They started hanging out a few times but did not date each other until 2013. Kanye mentioned that he was always attracted to Kim and genuinely liked her. Kanye even asked her to do a role of Princess Leia in his show Alligator Boots in 2008. However, the show was cancelled before it could even go on air.

#TBT 2008 on set of Alligator Boots....awwww these memories!!!! pic.twitter.com/LaMnBMJSmH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 13, 2015

2012-2014

In 2011, Kim got married to NBA player Kris Humphries. They had been dating for a few months. However, her marriage with Kris failed and she was very upset about the same. Kanye asked her to join him for Paris Hilton's show and she decided to go. They soon started dating each other and started going on dates. Kim even shared a video of her first date with Kanye where they played heart and soul on a famous piano in New York City which is now shut. In December 2012, Kanye announced that Kim was pregnant and that they were very nervous but excited at the same time. He announced the same during his concert in Atlantic City and called Kim Baby Mama. She later confirmed the news on her Twitter handle.

She gave birth to her daughter North in 2013 and on her 33rd birthday, Kanye proposed to her in a stadium he rented out for them. She also appeared in his music video Bound 2. The couple tied the knot on May 24, 2014. She shared a picture from their wedding day. Take a look at their proposal and wedding pictures.

2015 to present

Kim gave birth to their son Saint in 2015 but had several complications with her pregnancy. In 2016, she stood up for Kanye in his feud with singer Taylor Swift. He suffered a major breakdown after Kim was robbed in Paris and he couldn't protect her. He was even hospitalized and Kim stood by his side all along. In 2018, they welcomed their third child daughter Chicago through surrogacy. There were several instances after that when Kim backed Kanye on social media after he said that 'slavery was a choice'. She even backed him when he spoke about Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election. She mentioned that her husband was a free thinker.

Later in 2019, Kim and Kanye welcomed their 4th child, Psalm. After their 5th anniversary, they decided to renew their wedding vows in a private ceremony. In 2020, Kanye spoke about his mental health during the presidential elections. In June 2020, Kim spoke about Kanye's bipolar disorder and in January 2021, she mentioned to ET that she was done with their wedding.

