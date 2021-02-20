Kourtney Kardashian Roasts Kim, Kendall & Kylie As She ‘wasn't Invited To’ SKIMS Shoot

American TV personality and model Kourtney Kardashian, on Friday, took to her social media handle and roasted her siblings for not inviting her for the SKIMS shoot. Interestingly, the picture came after Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner donned red lingerie for SKIMS Valentine’s Day photoshoot. In Kourtney's picture-post, she was seen sporting a minuscule red bikini while clicking the selfie. She, presumably, took the snap near her walk-in wardrobe adorned with shoes. A couple of lingerie pieces were also scattered behind her. She made a lengthy brain of her middle-parted hair. "Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot", jokingly wrote the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Kourtney Kardashian's bikini picture

Within a couple of hours, the post received an overwhelming response from Kardashian's followers on the photo-sharing platform. It bagged 2M+ double-taps; and is still counting. While a handful of verified Instagram account registered their response, a section of fans flooded the comments ox with laughing and fire emoticons. "You deserved your own solo shoot anyways", wrote an Instagram user, another added, "Your the baddest sister anyway". A section of fans proclaimed that she was not invited because she was the most interesting among them to look at, while a few believed that she was busy with her beau Travis Barker.

Interestingly, a week earlier, Kim Kardashian took the internet by storm as she posed with her sister Kylie and Kendall Jenner for her SKIMS' Valentine's Day collection. In a series of BTS photos and videos, the trio could be seen posing in red-bikini in front of a pink curtain. Scroll down to take a look at it.

On the other hand, apart from this, the Poosh founder grabbed the headlines last week as she confirmed her relationship with American musician Travis Barker. In the picture, presumably, Kourtney and Travis’ hands can be seen intertwined with each other. As per People, Kourtney and Travis enjoyed a trip to Palm Springs, California during late January, where her mother Kris Jenner has a home. The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer both posted pool views of the backyard of the house on their Instagram stories.

