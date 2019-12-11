Kim Kardashian On Caitlyn Jenner's Elimination: "No One From I'm A Celeb Reached Out"

Kim Kardashian West recently opened about why her family was not at Caitlyn Jenner’s side following her elimination from the show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. It is a British survival reality show which is in its 18th season. Read on to know more about why her family was not by her side.

Kim opens up about her family’s absence

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West took to her official Twitter handle to explain her family’s absence on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. In the post, she said that no one from the reality show reached out and asked for letters or appearances from the Kardashian or the Jenner family. Kim’s sentiments about this were shared by Caitlyn’s son Brandon Jenner, who echoed the same when asked about the family’s absence by a fan. Here is the tweet by Kim:

Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019

Brandon took to his Instagram handle to answer a fan and said that nobody reached out to set it up, speaking about the issue. It has been said that it might have been a ‘storyline’ by the producers of the show, who may have done it to get more empathy for Caitlyn. Normally, after a contestant is eliminated from the show, they are greeted by their family and friends on the set of the show, but Caitlyn had to travel back home to meet her family. She was accompanied back to her hometown with her close friend Sophia Hutchins. In an Instagram post, Caitlyn said that she just got out of the jungle and is getting her hair and her makeup done. Although her family could not immediately meet and greet her, Caitlyn’s daughters gave her a warm welcome back in America, which she posted on her Instagram handle. Here is the post:

