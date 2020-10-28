Kim Kardashian Celebrates B'day On Private Island, Says 'couldn’t Think Of A Better Way'

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian who ringed in her 40th birthday with close friends and family shared a host of pictures from their getaway to a tropical island for a luxurious retreat in honor of her big day. While Kim admitted the entire family received 'multiple health screens' before embarking on the holiday, yet she explained the amount of fun all had on the short vacation to celebrate her birthday. The actress shared a series of posts on social media while describing the fun she had with her family.

Kim Kardashian celebrates 40th birthday on a private island

In the first post, she shared a picture with her sisters including Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner striking a cool pose on the beach. The second picture is of Kim who can be seen walking down the party in a metallic dress. While captioning the post, she wrote that she has turned 40 and is feeling so humbled and blessed. She further wrote that there is not a single day that she has taken for granted and especially amid the pandemic where she realized the importance of things that matter to her.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

In the second post, Kim gave a glimpse of her mother Kris Jenner who can be seen walking down the beach with the other guests while clicking pictures. She captioned the post and explained the number of difficulties her family had to walk through in order to make up for the much-awaited trip. She wrote that after two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, she finally surprised her “closest inner circle” with a trip to a private island where all could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. pic.twitter.com/sSZVCdbKH9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. pic.twitter.com/lhzLIdutlZ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

In the next, she shared the picture of the multi-layer birthday cake of the fashionista which had the miniature of Kim on the top. While captioning the post, she explained all the adventurous things that she did during the trip like dancing, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, and much more which she wants to preserve as memories for a lifetime. She concluded the post and wrote that all these things will humbly remind her of how privileged her life is.

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame- Kim Kardashian turned a year older on October 21, 2020. She took to Instagram and shared glimpses from her lavish party. The bash was attended by her husband, Kanye West, her family, and her close relations. As per The Sun, Kris Jenner arranged an expensive evening with Mindy Weiss, the A-list event guru, and she also made sure that strict COVID-19 guidelines were followed during the occasion.

