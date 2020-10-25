Did You Know Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty & Fragrance Has A Team Of 7 People?

In a recent interaction with Grazia magazine, Kim Kardashian spoke about her two brands, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. As per the report of the magazine, in July, Kim linked a 20 per cent stake sale of her phenomenally successful grooming brand, KKW Beauty to the global cosmetics giant, COTY. Kim Kardashian stated that 'KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance has a team of seven people'.

More so, Kim added that 'she, along with the seven people, have come up with every campaign, their model shoots, their socials and everything'. Kim remarked that 'she loves a small group of really strong, super diverse and super-powerful women'. Even though it’s a small group, Kim exclaimed that she was 'excited to have a partner who can help her team with the infrastructure, to make the brand super international'.

KKW Beauty was launched in 2017

In 2017, Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram and announced the launch of her new venture titled KKW Beauty. Initially, Kim did not reveal many details about it. Through her post, she disclosed the name of the enterprise and mentioned a date that read- June 21, 2017. An official Instagram account, @kkwbeauty, was created, along with a website.

On June 15, Kim launched her first Creme Contour & Highlight Kit 6.21.17. In a video that surfaced on the internet, Kim said, 'Hey guys, I am so excited to announce to you guys that I am launching KKW Beauty; I posted about it earlier on social media and I really think you guys are gonna love it. I worked so hard on this. We're launching first with a contour product, it's like a collection of cream contour. So get ready to be contoured.'

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's 'baby Boy' Psalm West's Cutest Pictures Shared By His Mom; Check Out

Also Read | Kim Kardashian To Launch New Makeup Line 'Opalescent Collection' On Her 40th Birthday

As of now, KKW Beauty has launched a slew of products like lipsticks, loose powder pigments, eyeliners, baking and brightening powders, highlighters and many more, as per the website. Recently, Kardashian's KKW Fragrance team also posted a picture of the Dreamy Emerald Diamond perfume with notes of Italian Mandarin, Pear Blossom and Hinoki Wood on social media. Kim's KKW Fragrance's official Instagram page has surpassed 1.5 million followers. More so, Kim is all set to launch a new makeup line- Opalescent Collection, on her 40th birthday, October 21. Take a look at all posts below.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's net worth surpasses Kylie's fortune making her the richest Kar-Jenner sis

Also Read | Kim Kardashian collaborates with former boss & BFF Paris Hilton on SKIMS Velour collection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.