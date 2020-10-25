Kim Kardashian Opens Up On Parenting, Her Children And The Black Lives Matter Movement

Kim Kardashian West recently had a conversation with fashion and lifestyle magazine Grazia. In the interview, she spoke about her recent experiences during the Coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. She opened up about how and what she taught her children about Black Lives Matter. Read along to know more.

Kim Kardashian reveals what she taught her kids about BLM

During the conversation, Kim was asked about how she dealt with the Black Lives Matter movement and what she taught the kids about it. She said that as the pandemic and the BLM movement was happening all at the same time, her maternal instincts were at a peak. She mentioned that she lets the kids start the conversations at home so as to understand what they have understood from the news.

Kim said she is open and honest with the kids and doesn’t give them too many details about something they will not completely understand or something that will make them anxious. She talked about how the kids can sense when there is something going on and the parent has to stay calm and not panic. She mentioned how as a parent the only goal is to make your children feel safe and secure.

During the interview, Kardashian also mentioned that Kanye had got infected by the Coronavirus at the very beginning when it had just started, back in March, and there was not any clear idea as to what it was. She mentioned how difficult it was to take care of Kanye, while there were her 4 kids who are all really young and that it was all a scary experience. Kardashian also spoke at length about their family reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending and how she felt about it at length.

Keeping Up with The Kardashian has had over 19 seasons to itself and is in its finale season right now. This season will have added episodes and a grand finale episode too. She also spoke about her loungewear brand SKIMS and her upcoming 40th Birthday during the interview.

