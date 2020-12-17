Kim Kardashian Enjoys Sleepover With La La Anthony, Fans Criticize The Move

Kim Kardashian recently took to Twitter to share a picture from her sleepover with television personality La La Anthony. The star added that 'sleepovers with bestie were a must' but many fans did not agree with the statement adding that during a pandemic 'sleepovers were dangerous'. Take a look:

Kim Kardashian's Twitter update

Sleepovers with your bestie are a must! @lala pic.twitter.com/YUzjuJbiCE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 17, 2020

In the post, fans can spot Kim Kardashian & La La Anthony on the bed together. Kim and La La are both seen make-up free and look relaxed. La La is seen sporting a white t-shirt in the post with a pink jacket.

Many fans criticised the picture and labelled the picture as 'tone-deaf'. One fan mentioned that the celeb was often violating lock-down & social distancing norms. One fan jokingly added both the celebs were not sporting a wedding ring despite being married which meant they were single. Take a look at the responses:

Not during a pandemic they aren't. — End Homelessness (@delicateaf) December 17, 2020

Both are not rocking a wedding ring damnnnn sooo which one will marry me lol — Ike (@iceeike11) December 17, 2020

Must be nice since y’all got rapid Covid test and vaccines🤷🏽‍♀️ — Angel Gaines (@theangelgaines) December 17, 2020

Or not cuz it’s Covid — #UNWOMANLY (@jendanczak) December 17, 2020

It’s the insensitivity to a global pandemic and a stay at home order for me. — Sauce (@Letssgetsaucy) December 17, 2020

Kim Kardashian's Photos

Kim Kardashian is very active on her social media and often posts pictures of herself and her family. In a recent post, fans can spot throwbacks of the celeb from 2012. Take a look:

In the first picture, Kim is seen sporting a grey coloured dress and her hair open. In the next picture, she is seen sporting a white dress. The dress has a lovely lace design in it but Kim's face is not visible. Many other pictures are also from her fittings. Many fans liked this picture and added that the pictures were giving them a 'heavy 2000s vibes'.

In this picture, fans can spot the star on a surfboard as she sports a blue outfit and Yeezy. Kim mentioned that she wanted to go back to this place, and fans agreed with her by liking this post. Take a look:

In this picture, fans can spot three children of the celeb out of four. Kim's children are - North West, Saint West, Psalm West & Chicago West. North is the biggest of all kids and was born on June 15, 2013. She is six years old, then comes Saint West. He was born on December 5, 2015, and is four years old. Chicago West was born on January 15, 2018, and is two years old. The youngest is - Psalm West who is born on May 9, 2019.

