Kim Kardashian Sports Kanye's Foam Runners In A Throwback Pic From A Vacay

Kim Kardashian is regarded is one of the most famous celebrity models of the world and is known as a fashion icon. Kim and her husband Kanye West had recently gone to Tahiti to spend her fortieth birthday and had shared snaps from the trip as well. Kim Kardashian has now shared a throwback image of herself on her Instagram in which she is seen sporting Foam Runners shoes, a product from Kanye’s own company.

Kim Kardashian shares an image of her sporting Kanye’s Foam Runners

Kim's husband Kanye West has been making quite a lot of money being the owner of Yeezy, along with being one of the most famous rappers in the world. Kim Kardashian has now shared an image of herself sporting Foam Runners, which is one of the most expensive shoes in the market today launched by Yeezy. Yeezy has effectively collaborated with Adidas and launched a successful line of shoes.

Kim is seen standing on a surfboard floating on the waters, wearing the hip shoes that belong to the brand owned by Kanye West. She is also seen wearing a blue beach outfit which matches well with the shoes. The caption of the post reads, “Take me away…”.

The image is a throwback from the vacation in Tahiti that the couple had gone on with several of their closest friends and family members. Kim has nearly 200 million followers on Instagram, and the supermodel along with husband Kanye West seem to leave no opportunity to make good use of the fact by sporting their own products on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had gotten married to each other in 2014 and have four children- two sons and two daughters. While the couple has frequently remained involved in a number in a number of controversies, both of them are hugely successful in their respective lines of professions. Kim is most popularly known for her long-running hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

