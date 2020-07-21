Kim Kardashian Enraged As Kanye Disclosed They Wanted To Abort Their Daughter: Reports

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is reportedly infuriated at her husband Kanye West after he spoke about how the couple wanted to initially abort their firstborn daughter North West. It has been reported that Kanye West, who is running for the presidential campaign, made comments about his personal life during the campaign rally held in South Carolina. Kanye West was heard saying that the couple considered not having North West when they found out that Kim was pregnant with her first daughter in 2013.

Kanye West's presidential rally

According to a magazine, Kim Kardashian is shocked to hear that he would speak about something so private in a rally. An insider also revealed as claimed by the magazine that the bond between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has suffered massively and that it has happened quite suddenly.

Kanye West, in the video that has gone viral, revealed that he recalls his girlfriend calling him and telling him that she was pregnant. He said that she was crying and that for a few months they considered not having the child. In the campaign rally, Kanye West also stated that she had pills in her hand to terminate the pregnancy. He later disclosed that he called his wife and she said that they are going to have the baby. Kanye went on to say that despite him not wanting to have the child, Kim raised their daughter North West and Kim stood up for their daughter North West and protected her.

Kanya West also spoke about Harriet Tubman, the American abolitionist, and political activist. He stated that Harriet was not trying to rescue enslaved people. In a shocking turn of events, Kanye West also revealed how his father wanted to abort him when he wasn’t born and burst out crying saying that his mother saved his life. West was also heard saying that he wanted to take his own daughter’s life by aborting her.

Kanye West on Twitter

Kanye West took to Twitter and revealed that Kim Kardashian was trying to get him help. He also made comments about Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris saying that she wasn’t allowed to be near his children. Kanye West, on Twitter, also stated that the movie Get Out was based on his life. The movie is a psychological thriller wherein an unusual family tries to track an African-American man by transferring his brain as one of the relatives.

