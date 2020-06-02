Kim Kardashian Is 'disturbed' By The Injured Face Of A Protester; Offers Her Monetary Aid

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Twitter handle to offer monetary aid to a girl, who posted a picture of her injured face on Twitter. Reportedly, the girl was severely injured while standing in the street, filming a George Floyd protest in Louisville, Kentucky. The reality show star was disturbed by the picture, as the graphic image features a young woman with a chunk of flesh missing from her forehead and her left eye bruised and swollen shut.

Sharing the picture of the anonymous girl, Kim Kardashian wrote: “This is heart-breaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it.” If the reports are to be believed, the little girl was shot with a rubber bullet at point-blank. Here is how Kim Kardashian reacted to George Floyd's alleged murder:

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Shares Her High-intensity Workout Routine That She Follows Amid Lockdown

Also Read | Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Slap Ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis With $10 Million Lawsuit

Protests in the USA

Mass protests have broken out across the world as millions of citizens vocalised their pain in protest across the nation, responding to the tragic death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. If the reports are to be believed, Donald Trump spent part of Friday evening in the presidential bunker, as protesters massed near to the White House. Recently, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops in towns and cities where local officials failed to stop the violence, looting and vandalism that have accompanied protests. Reportedly, Donald Trump also described the protests as “terror”, against the death of an African American man in police custody.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpses Of Saint Bonding With Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign

George Floyd's death

Protests broke out after George Floyd died in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt his knee on the right side of Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds (as mentioned in the criminal complaint filed against the officer). If the reports are to be believed, the arrest was made after Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a market. Reports suggest that the official autopsy found no indication that Floyd died of strangulation or traumatic asphyxia, but that the combined effects of being restrained, underlying health conditions, including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease, and potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.

lso Read | Kim Kardashian Shares Her High-intensity Workout Routine That She Follows Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.