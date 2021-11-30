Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional On Louis Vuitton Designer Abloh's Demise; 'Why Him So Soon?'

On the sudden demise of the Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, numerous celebrity artists took to their respective social media handles and extended condolences to his family. Even Kim Kardashian wrote a heartfelt note for him and sent love to his kids and family.

Several celebrities reacted to Kim Kardashian's social media post and added how heartbreaking it was to hear the news of Virgil Abloh's death. Many of them also prayed for his family and extended love to them.

Kim Kardashian reacts to Virgil Abloh's demise

Kim Kardashian recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of memorable pictures of her and the late Louis Vuitton designer, Abloh. In the caption, she wrote how stunned she was to hear the news and added how she cannot help but ask why God took away Virgil from them so soon.

She further mentioned how it was simply hard to understand why pure souls were taken away from Earth so early. She praised the late designer and wrote how he was always so gentle, calm and kind, and added how he managed to make time for everyone. While adding how much everyone will miss Virgil, she extended love to his wife Shannon and kids, Lowe and Grey.

The caption read, "God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? It’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey." (sic)

Many celebrity artists took to Kim Kardashian's Instagram post and showered heart emojis to express their love and grief. Artistes like Sarah Howard, Tracy Rumulous, Olivia Pierson and others took to the comment section and added hearts and sad face emojis to show how sad they were to hear about Virgil's demise.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian