Kim Kardashian Gives Fans A Glimpse Of What Happens When She Baby Sits; See Post

Ever since the lockdown was imposed reality TV czarina Kim Kardashian has been sharing her quarantine shenanigans on social media and recently the beauty mogul gave fans a glimpse of what happens when she babysits. As seen in the picture shared, Kim Kardashian can be seen posing for a happy picture with her nephew Mason, while she holds onto a treat. Take a look at the picture shared:

When I baby sit... pic.twitter.com/4tcemPUnFg — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 18, 2020

With the picture shared, Kim mentioned that this is what happens when she babysits. As seen in the picture shared, Kim can be seen donning an animal-printed jacket, while Mason flaunts his big bowl of popcorn in a blue tee. Keeping her hair behind, the picture features Kim taking a bite of the treat. Since the lockdown was imposed in the US to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been treating fans with several family pictures and videos on social media.

Recently, Kim took to her Instagram handle to share an unmissable picture of her four children namely North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. As seen in the picture shared, Kim’s eldest daughter, North beams at the camera while posing with her arms around her little brother Psalm, while Saint dons a brown shirt and grey bottoms as he gives mom Kim a peace sign in the sweet snap. The picture also features little Psalm posing in his neutral onesie and socks while Chicago beams sweetly next to them in her grey hued ensemble. With the picture shared, Kim Kardashian wrote: “My whole heart”. Take a look at the picture shared by Kim Kardashian:

Recently, Kim also shared an adorable picture of her son Saint West and nephew Reign Disick. As seen in the picture, Saint West can be seen donning a white full-sleeve sweater, while Reign Disick can be seen sporting the ‘Rockstar’ hair-cut as they flash a big smile at the camera. With the picture shared, Kim Kardashian wrote: “OMG I can't with these two 😍". Take a look at the picture shared:

Kim on the professional front:

Meanwhile, Kim is currently working on Keeping Up with the Kardashians which is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020. Kim also is the owner of the Shapewear brand, SKIMS.

