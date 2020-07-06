Kim Kardashian Dropped Hints About Kanye West's Presidential Run In Previous Interviews?

Kanye West recently declared that he will be running the Presidential election campaign of 2020 against Joe Biden and Donald Trump. However, Kanye West's wife, Kim Kardashian West has been dropping hints of the singer's possible Presidential run since 2016, as she spoke about what would happen if he ever ran for the elections, in an interview with a leading news daily in the past. Sharing her reservations about the idea in an interview in 2016, Kim Kardashian seemed ‘worried’ about 'awful things fans had done to Melania Trump' when Donald Trump was campaigning for the elections.

Speaking about Kanye's political preferences in an interview last year, Kim revealed that Kanye West doesn’t want to be told what he should be, as it gets confusing. Speaking about the one thing that she respects about Kanye, Kim remarked that he is who he is, no matter what anyone tries to tell him to do. Back in ’16, Kardashian West mentioned that if her husband did run for president it probably wouldn't be as a Republican. Currently, West has not shared any additional information about the details of his presidential run. Meanwhile, Kardashian West has repeatedly maintained that her husband's public support for President Donald Trump doesn’t mean he’s a Republican.

Kim's Forbes controversy

Kim recently made it to the news when her billionaire status was snatched away by Forbes, as the editors of the popular magazine insisted that Kanye West's claims about his wife's wealth were incorrect. Earlier, Kanye had congratulated Kim Kardashian on Twitter for ‘becoming a billionaire’ after the reality TV czarina bagged a deal with the cosmetic giant, Coty. As per reports, Forbes mentioned that Kim's net worth "isn’t estimated to be part of the six comma club yet".

Forbes addressed the issue on their website and mentioned that Kim Kardashian’s net worth is estimated to be around $900 million. Earlier in 2020, the popular magazine reported that Kanye West has officially become a billionaire. Kim Kardashian's net worth news flared all over the internet after it was reported that she bagged a deal with Coty Inc. to sell a 20 percent stake in the company for $200million.

