Kim Kardashian Is All About Health; Her Christmas Gifts For Her Family Are Proof

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian is all about health and her Christmas gifts to mother Kris and sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie also say the same thing. Proof here.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
kim kardashian

It’s the festive season and everyone is buying gifts for everyone. Similarly, the 39-year-old Kim Kardashian also shared what she is gifting to her mother and sisters. She took to her Instagram stories to share the pictures of the gifts she has bought for Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and even Kris. Take a look at the gifts here.

Read Also| Kim Kardashian wears vintage snakeskin off-shoulder top for a karaoke night

Kim Kardashian gifts bottom workout machines

Kim Kardashian 1

As Kim is all about good health, she a gifted her mother and sisters the DB Method. She also wrote this on her Instagram “I got my sisters and my mom a Christmas present but I got myself one too. ‘I’m working out right now and I’m gonna open this and show you guys what I got them. I hope my sisters and mom will like this!’ Kim also demonstrated by having her personal trainer Melissa Alcantra giving it a go. She added, ‘Melissa’s testing it out. It’s the DB method and this is what I got my sisters, all my sisters and my mum, for one of their Christmas presents. God I feel it in my butt a lot. They’re getting them today.'

Kim Kardashian 2

Read Also| Kylie Jenner reveals her humongous Christmas tree after Kim Kardashian's tree was mocked

Mom and manager Kris Jenner also took to her social media to share the gift she received. She shared a video where she spoke about the machine and shared her reaction of the brand new gift she had received. It had huge red bow wrapped on it. She said, ‘Kim, what in the world is in this huge box you just sent me? ‘This box is as big as I am. Oh my gosh. Whoa, Kim, this is so incredibly crazy. Is this a booty machine?’ Kim never does Christmas traditionally, and this year also she did not. This year, she turned away from traditional wrapping paper.  

Kim Kardashian 3

Read Also| Here's what Kim Kardashian knows about Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott's relationship status

Read Also| Kim Kardashian admits that she photoshopped her daughter North into family photo

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
