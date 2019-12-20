Here's What Kim Kardashian Knows About Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott's Relationship Status

As soon as the break-up rumour of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott surfaced on the internet, fans and media went into a frenzy to get an official statement from the pair or any of their family member. Recently, celebrity Tv host, Ellen Degeneres questioned Kim Kardashian about the status of the relationship between her sister Kylie Jenner and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, and whether she knew about them getting back together. This is what the reality star has to say-

Also Read - Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott To Spend Christmas Together, Here Is The Reason Why

Kim Kardashian Confused About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship?

Kim Kardashian talked on Ellen's show about the recent rumours revolving around Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship. She said that Kylie Jenner bought the ring herself and that’s the only thing Kim Kardashian has to say about it. Kylie Jenner was recently seen wearing a giant ring and cryptically captioning an Instagram story with “I miss you.”

Kim Kardashian appeared on The Ellen Show, and she was questioned about the Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott rumours. She offered little perspective, saying “I don’t know”.

Kim said that she honestly doesn't know about Kylie's relationship status, but she thinks that she and Travis are extremely close friends. She also admired their co-parent skill towards daughter, Stormi.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Most Loved-up Photos; See Pics

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner recently tweeted saying “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority”. Clearly, their daughter Stormi is the first priority for the reality star and the famous rapper.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Defends Her Christmas Decorations, Says 'the Kids Climb Over Them'

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Kim Kardashian at The Ellen ShowI- interview below:

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Says She Is 'disgusted' By Kourtney's Outfit; Pokes Fun At Her

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Admits That She Photoshopped Her Daughter North Into Family Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.