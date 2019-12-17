Kim Kardashian Admits That She Photoshopped Her Daughter North Into Family Photo

Kim Kardashian recently shared her holiday greeting post on her social media platforms. But, netizens were quick enough to point out that her daughter North West looked placed digitally in the image. Many of her fans also came forward and accused her of photoshopping her own daughter on to a family portrait. Now, Kim Kardashian has admitted that she actually did photoshop the image and also cleared the air as to why she did it.

Also read: Kourtney Kardashian impersonates Kim Kardashian for their TV show's finale

Kim Kardashian photoshopped daughter North West into family Christmas card

The West Family Christmas Card 2019 pic.twitter.com/0rjGXxiWD1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2019

Also read: Kim Kardashian slammed over alleged Photoshop fail in Christmas card

Who photoshopped north in? The lighting looks... different pic.twitter.com/Wz1rTfRTZp — ALEX ⚡️ (@ALEKONDAR) December 13, 2019

Look at their eyes, different catchlights, because they weren’t lit the same individually. Their house is white, so shooting them on the stairs should’ve been easy to do. The kids’ faces were smoothed, had shadows removed. And at least three of them were composited into the pic. — LaRon S. (@TheWizardOfHops) December 14, 2019

Kim Kardashian made an appearance on The Ellen Show where she confirmed the rumours of photoshopping North into the photo. She explained that her daughter was not ready to get clicked for the family photo. The photo shared by Kim Kardashian featured herself with husband Kanye and their five kids named North, Saint, Four, Chicago and Psalm. It was revealed by Kim that it was absolutely exhausting to get the photo right.

Also read: Kim Kardashian opens up on post-pregnancy surgeries; says she's grateful to have kids

She explained that North West did not wish to get clicked for the photo as she was having a bad day. Even after insisting multiple times, North West ultimately decided to not pose. This forced Kim to photoshop North in the photo. She expressed that though she felt bad while digitally adding North in the photo, she wasn't left with any other option.

Also read: Kim Kardashian & sister Kourtney quarrel after sugary treats were served at Poosh party

Also read: Kim Kardashian will not change the Christmas decor amidst backlash, she finds it 'Cute'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.