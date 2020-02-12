Kim Kardashian Reveals She Went Through A Horrific Miscarriage Scare With North West

Kim Kardashian is evidently one of the biggest reality TV stars in the West. The 39-year-old is mother to four kids named Saint West, North West, Psalm West and Chicago West respectively. Now, while speaking during a podcast in the USA, Kim Kardashian has revealed that back in 2012 she had to go through a horrifying experience of a miscarriage scare.

Kim Kardashian talks about miscarriage scare

Kim Kardashian revealed that she was pregnant with eldest child North when her doctor alerted her about a possible miscarriage. Kim went on to reveal that during that time she was legally married to ex-husband Kris Humphries but was in a relationship with now-husband Kanye West. Kim stated that the miscarriage scare came at a very uncertain time of her relationship with Kanye West as the two had been together for seven months and were unsure about having a baby.

According to Kim, she was sure that she has had a miscarriage as she was in a lot of pain. She was also worried that people would find out about the miscarriage so she wished to get it done discreetly, away from the public eye. Kim Kardashian was very comfortable sharing details about her miscarriage scare and revealed that the doctor said there was no heartbeat and the miscarriage was confirmed.

Kim was called back the next day to the hospital, which happened to be the Thanksgiving day back in 2012. On Thanksgiving day, Kim Kardashian was told by the doctor that a heartbeat is visible and the child is safe. Kim described the whole incident as a sign by God.

Image courtesy - Kim Kardashian Instagram

