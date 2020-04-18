How Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Kendall And Kylie Are Spending Lockdown

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to a lockdown at several places all around the world. People are urged to stay home curb the further spread of the virus. Celebrities are spending time in quarantine mostly with their close ones. Read to know where and with whom The Kardashians are amid lockdown.

The Kardashians during lockdown

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is spending her quarantine at her home situated in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. She is looking after her four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm along with her husband, Kanye West. The business mogul is also promoting her brands and sharing throwback pictures. Kim Kardashian is trying new hairstyles with her daughter and has taken over the household work.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is self-isolating at her lavish mansion in Calabasas, which she reportedly bought with her former partner, Scott Disick for $7.4 million. She is there with her three kids Mason, Penelope and Reign who can run around having fun in the spacious house. She has shared several throwback pictures. Kourtney Kardashian turned 41 on April 18, 2020.

Khloe Kardashian

The youngest Kardashian daughter, Khloe is spending quarantine at her massive Calabasas house. She is with her daughter True and had reportedly invited her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. True recently turned 2-years-old and her mother celebrated it with filling big balloons in a room.

Kris Jenner

The head women Kris Jenner is passing her lockdown at her Palm Springs holiday home in California which is reportedly worth $12 million. She is accompanied by her boyfriend Corey Gamble and youngest daughter Kylie Jenner along with her daughter Stormi Webster. Kris is re-watching her favourite films and shows and sharing clips from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is staying at her 2017 bought Beverly Hills house. She is with her Doberman dog named Pyro. The model has been face timing Justin and Hailey Bieber and sharing various old pictures. She mentioned that she is missing her friends.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner owns a property at Hidden Hills. However, she is spending the lockdown at her mother’s Palm Springs vacation home. The internet sensation is with her mom Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble. Kylie is also busy with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

