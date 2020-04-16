Kim Kardashian Is Busy With Her Law Studies And It Has A Tiger King Twist

Kim Kardashian always has something up her sleeves to charm her fans. Now, reports state that she is all set to pursue law and is also planning to take the BAR exam in the coming years. The model is taking online tests too as a part of preparation. Read on to know more about how it was a Tiger King-themed test:

Kim Kardashian's law studies have a Tiger King twist

According to reports, Kim Kardashian is all set to pursue law and is set to give the exams in 2022. She is working hard to reach this destination and recently shared a picture of an exam question that she came across as she was preparing for BAR. The most intriguing thing about this exam paper was that it was a Tiger King-themed paper and it also mentioned Carole Baskin, who happens to be the rival of Joe Exotic, in the series.

Kim Kardashian shared a picture of this question paper on her official Instagram handle’s story section and captioned it saying, “OMG my law school studying is Tiger King-themed today." The question was ‘If a woman is visiting a tiger rescue zoo with her family, and while she is there if she trips over a tiger’s tail and gets her arm injured, then whose fault is it, and whom shall the woman sue? What is her best theory of liability?’

The options were as following: A. The owner of the zoo, for negligence B. The owner of the zoo, for strict liability C. The owner of the zoo, since a tiger zoo is considered an abnormally dangerous activity D. Carole Baskin

The correct answer to this was the option A. The owner of the zoo, for negligence. The explanation being that even though Joe Exotics like to blame Carole Baskin for everything. It would not necessarily be her fault. Here are the photos by Kardashian:

