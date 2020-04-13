Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cryptic Photo, Fuels Speculation Of Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest post had fans speculating that she is pregnant with her fourth child. A fan even got a response from the eldest Kardashian sister after being asked whether she is pregnant once again. Kourtney Kardashian already co-parents her three kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian expecting her fourth child?

The Coronavirus lockdown has led several celebrities to use social media extensively to stay connected with their fans. The Kardashian and Jenner family are also making sure to stay in the spotlight amidst this lockdown. The latest Kardashian member to cause a major stir on Instagram is Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself posing in a long orange shrug and brown bikini bottom. The Kardashian sister looked every bit gorgeous in this outfit. But fans were quick to start speculating that she is pregnant with her fourth child. Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post here:

Many fans pointed out that Kourtney’s stomach looks a bit bulged up in this outfit. But some fans even called out this speculation and termed it downright rude since Kourtney has not confirmed the news yet. Kourtney Kardashian is a mother of three kids namely Mason (10), Reign (5), and Penelope (7). She co-parents them with her ex- Scott Disick.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian and her Kim Kardashian created major headlines with their explosive fight on Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 18. The fight ultimately resulted in Kourtney deciding to take a break from filming the show. She also publicly announced that she wants to focus on spending time with her kids and her brand Poosh.

