Khloe Kardashian Confirms Tristan Thompson's Presence At KUWTK Premiere

Hollywood News

After the premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian confirmed the presence of Ex-Tristan Thompson in her latest tweet. Read on for details.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Khloe Kardashian

Despite being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson still meet up with Tristan Thompson. He was recently at the Khloe's place to watch the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18. Tristan Thompson's presence was confirmed when Khloe tweeted about it. Taking note of Khole Kardashian's tweet, fans could not keep calm and started speculating if they are back together.

Khloe Kardashian watched the premier of KUWTK with Ex-Tristan Thompson? 

ALSO READ | Khloe Kardashian Blames Kourtney For Ruining Her Night, Fans Ask Them To 'spill The Tea'

Khloe even replied to one of the fans with hearts and prayer emojis when the fan tweeted, "I love how @khloe Kardashian and Tristan and can co-parent and leave the drama alone for the same of True. It’s not a lot of that these days. God bless them." While some of the fans called her out for setting a bad example for True by letting Tristan Thompson back in her life, others admired for her co-parenting skills amid the drama between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan. 

ALSO READ | Tristan Thompson Wants Khloe Kardashian Back In Life, Continues Flirting With Her Online

Fans were glad to see them on good terms for their daughter True even after Tristan Thompson's back to back cheating scenarios. Tristan was caught stepping out on Khloe Kardashian while she was pregnant. He was later caught kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods at a House Party in early 2019. 

Tristan Thompson has been actively trying to get back into Khloe Kardashian life for a while now. He even sent her a gigantic balloon display to celebrate the launch of her Pink Diamond fragrance collaboration with sis Kim Kardashian. Tristan also took to her social media to congratulate Khloe on her big win at the E! People’s Choice Awards

ALSO READ | Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic Gets A Hilarious Reaction From Khloe Kardashian; See Post

ALSO READ | Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Fan Speculation About Getting Back With Tristan Thompson

 

 

