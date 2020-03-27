Khloe Kardashian Confirms Tristan Thompson's Presence At KUWTK Premiere

Despite being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson still meet up with Tristan Thompson. He was recently at the Khloe's place to watch the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18. Tristan Thompson's presence was confirmed when Khloe tweeted about it. Taking note of Khole Kardashian's tweet, fans could not keep calm and started speculating if they are back together.

Khloe Kardashian watched the premier of KUWTK with Ex-Tristan Thompson?

I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

Khloe even replied to one of the fans with hearts and prayer emojis when the fan tweeted, "I love how @khloe Kardashian and Tristan and can co-parent and leave the drama alone for the same of True. It’s not a lot of that these days. God bless them." While some of the fans called her out for setting a bad example for True by letting Tristan Thompson back in her life, others admired for her co-parenting skills amid the drama between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan.

Fans were glad to see them on good terms for their daughter True even after Tristan Thompson's back to back cheating scenarios. Tristan was caught stepping out on Khloe Kardashian while she was pregnant. He was later caught kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods at a House Party in early 2019.

Tristan Thompson has been actively trying to get back into Khloe Kardashian life for a while now. He even sent her a gigantic balloon display to celebrate the launch of her Pink Diamond fragrance collaboration with sis Kim Kardashian. Tristan also took to her social media to congratulate Khloe on her big win at the E! People’s Choice Awards.

