Kim Kardashian Launches TikTok Channel 'KimAndNorth' With Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian recently dropped in a thrilling piece of news for all her fans in which she revealed that she launched her new TikTok channel with her daughter, North. She even posted her first video on TikTok and depicted her fun time spent with her daughter.

Kim Kardashian and her eight-year-old daughter recently joined TikTok with their new channel by posting 14 videos in a span of 12 hours on Thanksgiving. hey first dropped in a glimpse of their spa day in which they can be seen using Kylie Jenner's cosmetic brand while lip-syncing to Doja Cat's song. In the next one, they added video clips of their Thanksgiving celebration including pumpkins, balloons and much more. They even added more pictures of them in which they can be seen taking crazy selfies together and dancing to the tunes of popular dance numbers. With around 469 thousand followers, the of their TikTok account read, "Account managed by an adult. Can we get to 61.k please. Thank you guys so so mic[sic]."

Kim Kardashian's TikTok channel launched

As Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been living separately, the latter recently opened up about his desire to get back with her. Kanye West recently appeared at the Skid Row and talked about his relationship with Kim. He opened up about the mistakes he made and confessed how he did a lot of things publicly that were not acceptable as a husband. He even took a dig at Kim's reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and stated that he will not be letting E! and Hulu writes the narrative of his family.

Kanye West said, “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” Ye said. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes — I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here. I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic, but I’m here to change that narrative. I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family.”

Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/7TS9jUVGVJ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 24, 2021

(Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian)