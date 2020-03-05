Kim Kardashian's Most Hilarious Moments From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been giving us several memorable moments for over a decade. The show has been on-air for 15 seasons. It has garnered popularity for the renowned media personality, Kim Kardashian. The rest of the family garnered popularity as well.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is quite different now from the time it began. The show has innumerable hilarious moments that made it lively. Here are some of the best Kim Kardashian scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian loses a diamond ring in the ocean

Kim Kardashian freaked out when she lost her diamond earring in the ocean. This lavish accessory was worth a whopping $75,000. She was having a gala time swimming in Bora Bora when this happened.

This scene is a part of the sixth season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It turned out to be quite iconic when Kris tries to calm her down. She said that insurance will cover it up. However, she panicked and Kourtney Kardashian sarcastically replied about people dying in the world. This made the scene even more hilarious.

Kim Kardashian clicks selfies

During the third season of the show, Khloe Kardashian went to jail as she violated probation. Though she had to spend 30 days there, she went home within three hours of her serving time. While going to jail, everyone was stressed out except for Kim Kardashian, who focused on herself. Besides, she documented the whole car ride and clicked numerous selfies. Kim Kardashian was bashed by Kris Jenner, who got annoyed after a while. She yelled at her to stop as her sister was going to jail. This happened in 2008, and the scene became unintentionally hilarious.

Also read: Kim Kardashian West's Funny Tweets Will Surely Entertain Her Fans; Read

Also read: Kim Kardashian Shares A Rare Picture From Her Shoot With Vanessa Beecroft

Kim Kardashian’s biggest fight with her sisters

Keeping Up With the Kardashians consists of many sister fights. However, this fight is the biggest of all. Kim Kardashian was quite excited to purchase a Bentley. At the Bentley dealership, she realises that the car was not ready and one salesman was rude to Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. While the duo was annoyed with their treatment, Kim Kardashian cared about money. Therefore, she did not stand up for her sisters and thought they were jealous of her. Later on, she also went to make up for her mistake. But she overheard them talking about her and attacked Khloe Kardashian with her bag. This moment was considered funny.

Also read: Kim Kardashian West And Kourtney Kardashian Giving #sistergoals In THESE Pics

Also read: Kim Kardashian Receives Severe Backlash Over Braided Look At Kanye West's PFW Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.