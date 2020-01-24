Kim Kardashian, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Kidman: Celebs Who Opted For Surrogacy

Surrogacy is a ray of hope for those who are unable to conceive a baby. This method of giving birth has become increasingly common nowadays, especially among celebrity couples. Here are some Hollywood couples who have become parents through the method of surrogacy:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

In 2018, one of the A-list Hollywood couples, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child through the method of surrogacy. After having difficulties while conceiving her first two children, North and Saint, Kim reportedly considered the option of surrogacy for her third child. This she revealed on the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka welcomed twin babies, a boy and a girl, in 2010 with the help of a surrogate. In an interview with an international magazine, Harris had revealed that they found a surrogate who had helped same-sex couples before to have a child. This celebrity couple is popular on the Internet for dressing up their children in adorable Halloween costumes every year.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

For the birth of her second child with Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman reportedly opted for surrogacy. Her first biological child, a daughter named Sunday Rose, was born in 2008. Her second daughter Faith was born in 2010. Kidman has two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise. However, in 2017, Kidman had expressed her wish for a fifth child. In an interview, she had reportedly said that her grandmother gave birth to her mother at the age of 49 and this gives Kidman the faintest of hope that she can also do something similar. (Image source: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

After giving birth to her first child, James Wilkie, the Sex and the City star reportedly struggled to get pregnant again. However, in 2009 with the help of a surrogate, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick welcomed twin girls, Tabitha and Marion. But in an interview with a leading daily, Parker revealed that the process had been very difficult, especially for their surrogate. After the surrogate's information got leaked, she faced severe harassment that ranged from getting her phone hacked to being threatened. (Image source: Getty Images)

