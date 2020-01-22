Kim Kardashian And Jenners Family's Funny Moments On Jimmy Fallon's Show

The Tonight Show has always been one of the most entertaining shows that feature a number of famous celebrities. Similarly, the Kardashians have been featured in the show a number of times. The show has some sequences which just bring ou the laughter in the viewers. Kim has been one of the most prominent members of the Kardashian and Jenner family who has some funny experiences on The Tonight Show. Read more about some funny experience of the Kardashians and Jenners on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

Kardashians on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Kim Kardashian and Fallon entertained the audience by taking turns displaying their last text messages from their spouse, Google searches, voice memos, and voicemail greeting during the game sequence of the show. The game sequence ended with Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon displaying deleted photos from each other's phone. Fallon chose a photo of Kardashian trying on her Tonight Show outfit with no makeup on while Kardashian selected a funny selfie of Fallon.

.@KimKardashian gets a surprise text from Kylie after she hands over her iPhone in Show Me Your Phone. More with @KimKardashian on #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/JqAnD31bOP — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 12, 2019

The always entertaining game which is a huge attraction for The Tonight Show features Fallon and his guests trying to identify random objects by touch alone. The crew always goes for innocent harmful items that never fail to create a laugh riot. Kim proved just as squeamish as him and even tried to put down an ultimatum before they even began which stated 'No Spiders'.

Shaq has some ideas for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's latest baby name https://t.co/gIrubcriU5 pic.twitter.com/wC6sBg38Ai — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) July 16, 2015

