Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Paints Her Siblings Into Pennywise From The Film 'It'

Kim Kardashian is the proud owner of a beauty company and, with the same spirit, her kids are also enthusiastic about learning about their mother’s business. After the recent birthday party of Chicago West, the Kardashian kids were seen using their mother’s makeup. It was reported that Kim’s six-year-old daughter North decided to become a makeup artist and paint her siblings Chicago's and Saint's faces like the clown from the film It. Here are the pictures of Chicago and Saint in makeup done by North West.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North paints her sibling like the joker from the film It

As we can see in the above-shared pictures, Kim’s eldest has taken charge of using her mother’s makeup to change the look of Chicago and Saint. In the pictures, we can see both of the younger siblings with red makeup on themselves, and the couch kept in the room is also ruined. North used bright red makeup and applied it underneath Chicago’s eyes and on the tip of her nose. Whereas her lips were painted with a dark red shade and North also painted fire-engine red lines coming out of both corners of Chicago’s mouth. Chicago looks like Pennywise from the film It.

After North was done with Chicago, Saint was the next customer at the North West’s makeup project. She also painted Saint with a similar makeup and his laugh as Pennywise is much better with the makeup. But one of the main victims of the makeup was Kim’s pristine off-white sofa. Kim shared a picture where she wrote “My Couch” with a broken heart and crying face emoji.

(Image courtesy: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

